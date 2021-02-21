GALENA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is issuing a boil advisory for parts of Galena.

Sunday morning they issued a boil advisory for customers located North of Front Street — after a water main break.

KDHE is telling customers to boil their water for one minute before drinking or preparing food.

If your water looks dirty — run the water until its clear.

KDHE is telling Galena residents to not use ice cubes from an automatic ice maker and be sure to disinfect dishes in clean tap water with bleach.

The advisory will remain in effect until the risk of bacterial contamination is fixed.