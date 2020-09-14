Body recovered from Lake Fort Scott

FT SCOTT, Ks. — Police think they’ve found a missing teen’s body in Lake Fort Scott Monday afternoon.

The search for 19-year-old Raymond Harper started Sunday when friends found his kayak with him nowhere in sight.

The Fort Scott Police Department searched for the boy until 1:15 Monday morning.

The Newton County Dive Team and the Overland Park Police Department Dive Team were both called for assistance.

Just before 2 Monday, the body of a white male was recovered from the lake.

It has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the identity.

