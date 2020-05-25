Body of second brother recovered after Carroll County drowning incident

OAK GROVE, Ark. (KOLR) — Oak Grove Fire and Rescue, along with MDS, recovered the body of the missing person from the May 18 incident around 5:59 pm Saturday, according to the Oak Grove Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

MDS, along with Oak Grove fire and rescue, is thankful for everyone that assisted over the last six days.

On May 18, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported one person dead, one rescued and one missing after being swept off a low water crossing.

Two brothers were at the location, getting ready to leave. One of the brothers, Sher Soe, 22, said he was going to let the water sweep him away and ride the current down the creek.

A witness says Sher walked out, and the water swept him off his feet, causing him to be pulled into the creek just below the low water bridge and was sucked under the strong current.

Waeh Soe, 27, witnessed his brother being swept under and jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue him, which resulted in Waeh also being taken under by the current, according to the press release.

A third person, Jose Camaocho, witnessed the event transpire and went into the water to assist the two brothers. Jose was able to escape the rushing water and return to shore.

The body of Sher was recovered downstream, a short time later by people who were in the area. Sher was pronounced dead at the scene.

A search and rescue operation was set up by the Mennonite Search and Rescue Team to locate Waeh.

Crews from Oak Grove, Green Forest Fire Department, Alpena, MDS, CCSO, Carroll County SORT team, and K-9 assisted in the search.