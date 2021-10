BENTONVILLE, Arkans. — Arkansas authorities have positively ID’d the remains of Joplin woman.

50-year-old Paula Heikkila was first reported missing by family members in June. Her remains were discovered last week by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities had initially found her car and purse in a rural area of the county — but nothing to indicate where she had gone. They also say there was no sign of foul play.