DUQUESNE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a body is found inside a burnt home in Duquesne.

Crews were called to a structure fire at 4102 East 10th in Duquesne shortly after 9:30 this morning.

The body of 36-year-old Cory Green was found dead inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and Duquesne Police Department are investigating the incident.

A cause of death is not known at this time, but an autopsy will be performed.