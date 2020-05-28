Body found in Tulsa creek believed to be 2nd missing child

These undated photos released by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department show Tony, left, and Miracle Crook. Authorities searching for the two Tulsa, Okla., children who have been missing since Friday, May 22, 2020, were knocking on doors and stopping drivers at their apartment complex Monday, May 25. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say a body found in an east Tulsa creek is believed to be that of a second missing toddler who disappeared with his sister last week.

Tulsa police Lt. Richard Meulenberg said the body found about 5 p.m. Wednesday is “a young, young male” and police believe it is that of 2-year-old Tony Crook.

The body of a young girl was found in the Arkansas River on Tuesday and is believed to be 3-year-old Miracle Crook.

The two children disappeared Friday and police have said they were last seen holding hands and walking toward a creek outside their east Tulsa apartment.