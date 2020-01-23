Body found in Opolis transported to Kansas City for autopsy

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A body is found Wednesday morning in Southeast Crawford County.

Sheriff’s deputies say just after eight this morning, they received a call about a body discovered in a ditch in the unincorporated town of Opolis, Kansas.

The female body was found in the West ditch of 2nd and Walnut and has not yet been identified, pending notification to next of kin.

Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith says authorities are in the initial stage of investigating and working to find out more.

Danny Smith, Crawford County Sheriff, said, “We don’t believe any danger to the public at this time. Again, right now, this is just the very initial beginnings, so hopefully we can get a lot of questions cleared up and updated pretty quickly of what we’re looking at.”

The body has been transported to Kansas City for an autopsy.