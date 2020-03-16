Body found in Newton Co. leads to First Degree Murder Charge

NEWTON CO., Mo. — On Saturday, at 12:46 A.M., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 20865 Hwy Y in reference to what was originally thought to be a respiratory problem.

Upon arrival Deputies found a deceased white male. Injuries to the individual led the Deputies to believe it was a possible homicide. Newton County Detectives arrived on scene and were able to identify the victim as 37-year-old Wesley Porter of that address.

An autopsy is being performed on the victim at this time to determine the exact cause of death.

A female at the residence was interviewed and she gave the name of another individual who had been at the house.

That man was located and brought to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. During the interview he admitted that he had been in an altercation with the victim. Evidence and information from witnesses was presented to the Newton County Prosecutor who then filed First Degree Murder charges on the suspect.

That man is identified as Vernon Thomas, a 42 year-old from Goodman, Missouri. He is being held without bond.