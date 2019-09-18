Body Found in Cherokee County

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks.–Cherokee county deputies are currently investigating a dead body found earlier this afternoon.

Police have identified the man as 56-year-old Michael Hart.

He was found outside on the 1300 block of South Kansas Avenue in Baxter Springs.

At this time they are not suspecting any foul play but an autopsy will be done to identify his cause of death.

Cherokee county deputies say through speaking with those close to Hart, they identified the incident happened within the last 20 hours.

Anyone with any interaction with Hart over the past 24 hours is being asked to contact the Cherokee county sheriff’s department at (620) 429-3992.