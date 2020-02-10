UPDATE: Body found at Fayetteville waste facility identified

UPDATE: The man whose body was found at the Fayetteville Recycling Center on South Happy Hollow Road has been identified as Michael Wedel, 38, from Lowell, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
Original Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man’s body was found after a solid waste truck dumped its load at the recycling center in Fayetteville on Monday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.
The body is that of a white male, and police are working to identify the individual and notify the next of kin.
Police received a call from the waste facility on Happy Hollow Road at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Murphy.
The body was discovered on a conveyor belt at the center.
Police are treating the area as a crime scene, and investigators have cleared the vicinity.
