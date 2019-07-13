Body Discovered Along Creek Bed on City Property

Joplin Police Department say foul play is not suspected, identity is not being released at this time

(Joplin, Mo.) — Joplin Police respond, 1:15 PM, Saturday afternoon to reports of a deceased white female along a creek bed west of West Perkins and North Monroe Ave.

Life saving measures were not performed. According to radio traffic it was an obvious death. The body was discovered by an unidentified person who talked to police for an extended amount of time.

Joplin Police Detectives arrived around 1:45 PM to the begin an investigation of which Sgt Isenman of the Joplin Police Department tell us “foul play is not suspected”.

The body was located on a 5 acre plot of land owned by the city of Joplin. Clearly marked by ‘No Trespassing’. The land is mowed regularly and not many trees on the city owned land.

Police are not releasing age or identity at this time. Some family were called to the scene so some of the family, but not all of the family has been notified Sgt Isenman states.