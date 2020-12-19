Bobcat sightings common this time of year

MISSOURI — Don’t be alarmed if you happen to see a bobcat in or around Joplin this time of year.

Right now is mating season for them so seeing one is more common. If you happen to come in contact with one don’t be alarmed. Missouri Department of Conservation says they’re more scared of you than you are of them.

Francis Skalicky – Media Specialist Missouri Department Of Conservation, said, “If you see a bobcat just enjoy the sighting. It’s probably not going to be a threat to you, it’ll probably move on.”

Bobcats eat smaller animals like mice and other rodents. Seeing one, while the chances are higher this time of year, they’re still low.