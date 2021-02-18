Bob Dole diagnosed with lung cancer

KANSAS — Former Kansas senator and 1996 Presidential Candidate Bob Dole has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The 97-year-old said on Twitter that his first treatment will begin on Monday. Dole served as a U.S. Senator from 1969 to 1996 and ran for President against Bill Clinton. He was also the GOP nominee for the Vice-Presidency in 1976, serving as Gerald Ford’s running mate.

Dole is considered one of Kansas’ most well-known politicians and has received an immediate outpouring of sympathy, prayers, and well wishes from across the political spectrum.

