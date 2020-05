OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — One man was killed and three others were injured when a boat exploded at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Shawn Carroll, of Richmond Heights, died in the explosion Saturday at the lake’s Ridgeview Marina.

Two of the other passengers were seriously injured and a third man suffered minor injuries.

The patrol said the boat exploded after it was fueled and the engine restarted.