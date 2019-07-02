Board game featuring Pittsburg landmarks hits shelves in late July

PITTSBURG, Kan. —

For those looking to own some prime real estate in Pittsburg, look no further.

Pittsburg-Opoly will be hitting Walmart shelves later this month.

The board game will give players the opportunity to buy Pittsburg landmarks, including Pittsburg State University, Memorial Auditorium and the Colonial Fox Theater.

The game is being produced by an Ohio-based company called Late for the Sky.

They’ve generated other locally relevant games for communities across the U.S. as well.

Customers will be able to pick up copies of the game at the Pittsburg Walmart for $19.99.