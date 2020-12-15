BNSF adds Wildwood as Certified Site

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin area development could be primed to attract even more businesses in the future.

The Wildwood Business and Industrial Park has been designated as a certified rail site by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. That certification process took a year and a half to complete. And Joplin Chamber President Toby Teeter says that speeds up the process of getting a new company up and running inside the park.

Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “This will be a year and a half less of work for a new industrial user to come to our market, we’re talking about engineering, we’re talking about environment phase one and phase two studies, all these things are already done, and that way, we can package that into the land deal”

Jimmer Pinjuv, Manager, Wildwood Business & Industrial Park, said, “This way, any industry that’s looking for rail service site on the BN will find us in their certified sites and we hope take a look.”

Pinjuv says the site includes more than 500 acres of the park that offers the certified rail service, but he says the amount could be doubled if more land is needed. Joplin is now one of just 27 sites along the BNSF Railroad that’s received that status.

In addition to Joplin’s efforts to bring new customers to the site, the railroad itself has it’s own team trying to market each one of those locations.