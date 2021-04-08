Blunt visits Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Senator Roy Blunt made his way to Mercy Hospital Joplin to take a look at the covid-19 vaccine clinic and talk about the pandemic along with mental health.

Senator Roy Blunt has been very active with the opioid epidemic over the years. While he says it was trending in a positive direction the covid-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

Sen. Roy Blunt Missouri, said, “Last year we had the highest number of opioid deaths ever. After three years, sixteen, seventeen and eighteen of having opioid deaths on a very significant decline, they bounced up in nineteen and twenty, the highest year ever.”

He believes this is because of the constant worry people have been in over the last year.

“When you isolate people, when you quarantine people, when you have people who have extraordinary concerns about their health, health about people they care about, or their job, of all of those things that were a problem before are a bigger problem now.”

Donna Stokes – Mercy Hospital Joplin Infection Preventionist, said, “I’ve heard this story more than once, you know, of someone who has not been able to see their grandchildren for over a year. They maybe did a virtual visit, or a zoom visit, but they actually had not been in the presence of their family.”

But with vaccinations rolling out stokes says that people are starting to get more comfortable again.

“I think that people have experienced to a much greater extent than we saw prior to of Covid, so being able to get the individuals in, number one booster, excuse me, number one shot, they’re excited to get that.”