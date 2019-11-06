Blunt Talks Latest on USDA Ag Research Move to Kansas City

WASHINGTON – At the weekly Republican leadership press conference today, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) once again highlighted the benefits of moving the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to Kansas City.

Last week, members of the Missouri and Kansas congressional delegations, including Blunt, welcomed the USDA’s announcement that 805 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Mo., will be home to ERS and NIFA.

“So the final decisions were made last week where to locate the two big ag research agencies. The location for the next 10 years or so will be in Kansas City, Missouri. Those are the only USDA agencies that didn’t have representation outside of Washington.” said Blunt.

