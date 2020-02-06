Blunt speaks out following Impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Missouri Senator Roy Blunt speaks out following President Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial today.

In a vote mostly along party lines — Senators voted to acquit Trump on both Articles of Impeachment.

Removing a President from office requires more than a simple majority –two thirds of the chamber would have had to vote to convict.

Senator Blunt voted ‘not guilty’ to both Articles of Impeachment.

Even calling them ‘not compelling enough’ to make to the senate for a vote.

Senator Roy Blunt, said, “These articles should have never been sent to the Senate. They were not compelling, they were not overwhelming, they we’re not bipartisan. And most importantly Mr. President, they were not necessary.”

President Trump is the third President to be impeached.

Of those three, none have been convicted in the Senate and removed from office.