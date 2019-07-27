Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel brings in local brewing company for Cavern Tavern

NOEL, Mo. – Four state residents explore caves, while supporting local businesses.

Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel started Cavern Tavern this summer. It’s a special tour that takes visitors through the cave to learn about how caves were used to produce, store, and consume liquor. And after the tour finished, a local brewing company served some of their favorites for visitors to try. Not only does this event support local businesses, but it also bring the community together to try something new.

“We’ve had a lot of people come up from Northwest Arkansas, which is great exposure for us and it’s great to partner with local businesses like Bluff Dwellers and to work together to be able to bring people to the community.” Tammy Ebbinghaus, Indian Springs Brewing Company Owner

Friday night’s event was the last one of the season. But cave staff say Cavern Tavern was well received and they intend on bringing it back next year.