Blue Springs police warn of phone scammer, pretending to be officer and demanding money

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — Telephone scams are getting more sophisticated.

Blue Spring Police are warning about one series of disreputable calls that involves a scammer pretending to be with the police. A police spokesperson said that fraudulent caller cost one Blue Springs resident $9,000.

BSPD Officer Reed Kotake said these callers, who appear to be based overseas, are using spoofing apps to fool unsuspecting people.

Kotake said that scammer called one woman from Blue Springs and, while pretending to be an officer named “Officer Hall,” told the woman there were warrants for her arrest — and she’d end up in jail if she didn’t send him money.

He said the man on the phone argued with officers who told him no such person exists at their agency.

“A lot of the scammers will be extremely aggressive on the phone to the point that most officers wouldn’t be that aggressive to scare you into getting what they want,” Kotake told FOX4. “Our victim, in this case, was called seven times while officers were on-scene.”

He advised that when you get calls like these, listen to the background noise on the call. Some of them come from would-be call centers internationally. Law enforcement officials believe those are overseas office where hundreds of fake calls are being made at the same time.

“What these scammers had done is gone online and gotten our phone number, our dispatch number and made a fraudulent call pretending to be us,” Kotake said. “On her caller ID, it showed Blue Springs Police Department.”

Police also advise that if a police-related call seems phoney, hang up, call that agency’s offices or dispatcher and ask if the call was legitimate or not.