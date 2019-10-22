Blue Buckets for Kids with Disabilities during Halloween

For some children with autism, Halloween can be overwhelming.

If you see a child and maybe an adult trick-or-treating and carrying a blue bucket, it is a sign they are autistic. If you see a child with that blue bucket, they might not trick-or-treat in the traditional way.

Freeman Health System’s Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism representatives say it may be difficult for the trick-or-treaters to make eye contact with others, say thank-you if they are non-verbal, or be in large crowds.

“Many of our kids might have a difficult time describing in that moment why they need to trick-o-treat differently and it’s just a great way to let people know, ‘Hey I still want to have fun. Hey, I still want to have this time with my friends, family and neighbors and I enjoy Halloween, I may just do it a little bit differently,” explained Kristy Parker with the Leffen Center.

The goal of the blue bucket is to bring awareness to the situation and to make Halloween more inclusive and fun for everyone.