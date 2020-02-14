Bloody Bender land sells at auction

PARSONS, Ks. — A public land auction in Parsons that included a tract of land that once belonged to the notorious Bender family, brings in a total of $2.2 million.

Schrader Auction of Indiana held the auction on Tuesday at the Cardinal Event Center.

The land was divided into 15 tracts.

Tract 9 included 162 acres, which is part of the Bender’s land.

It sold for more than $418,000, along with two other tracts on the property.

The total cost was nearly $494,000.

The auction had 41 bidders, but no word yet on who purchased the former Bender land.