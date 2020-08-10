Blood institute preps for upcoming school year

MIAMI, Okla. — Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors during the covid-19 pandemic, a blood institute is preparing for the difficulties that lie ahead with more schools turning to virtual learning.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says they rely heavily on blood donations at schools for a significant percentage of their blood supply.

Staff say in the summer blood banks struggle because school is out.

With the uncertainty surrounding how many students will return to in-person classes, they are worried about the blood supply going into the fall.

Susan Addison, Account Consultant, Oklahoma Blood Institute, says, “Everyone who’s been able to make it out, we need them to keep making it out until we’re through this pandemic. At whole blood donations, you can donate every 56 days, which is every weeks and our red cells

donations can donate every 16 weeks. So we’re really wanting to remind people that the pandemic’s not over and when the pandemic’s not over, we need as many people to be coming out as often as they can to help support the blood supply.”

Addison says she also hopes that businesses will start resuming their blood drives as well because it is an essential health activity.

If you’re interested in donating blood, there’s an upcoming blood drive tomorrow, August 10, at Grand Lake Villa in Grove from 1:30 P.M.to 5:30 P.M.

We’ve provided a link to sign up on our website here.