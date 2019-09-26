Blood drive educates McAuley students on science behind donating blood

Kids at McAuley Catholic High School roll up their sleeves for a good cause.

Students host a blood drive each semester. Anyone sixteen years of age and older gave blood as part of the event.

They also learned a bit about how giving blood works — blood type AB is the universal recipient. People with that group can receive all types. And anyone with O- are universal donors and can donate to all other groups.

Students found out just how crucial it is to give blood.

“Seventy to 80% of the population can donate blood, but only 5 to 8% actually donate, and then 250 units are needed to meet the demand,” explained McAuley senior Jacob Price.

Several parents of students also came by to donate. The goal was to collect 40 units.