‘World blood donor day’ passed this weekend, but the need for donations hasn’t.

If anything, it’s greater than ever. A combination of factors are adding up to tight supply. And blood banks are asking for your help. Sarah Dallof has the story:

As temperatures increase — blood donations typically decrease. But this year — blood banks are facing even more challenges than the slow summer season with the pandemic continuing and hospitals resuming elective procedures.

Paul Sullivan: “They’re ramping up and they’re ramping up quickly.”

The American Red Cross usually has enough supply to meet the nation’s needs for five days.

Right now — Paul Sullivan, American Red Cross, Senior VP of Donor Services:

“We have less than two days supply of blood. We’re able to supply our hospitals but we’re concerned.”

They and other blood banks are putting out a call for donations of whole blood — platelets — and- for those who’ve recovered from coronavirus- convalescent plasma. They’ve added additional steps to protect donors and staff. Including temperature checks — masks — and social distancing.

Southern based blood bank OneBlood is also providing a free COVID -19 antibody test with every donation.

Susan Forbes / OneBlood: “Even if a person had been asymptomatic, and maybe was wondering did I have the virus or not, if they donate with us they would be able to find out that information.”

OneBlood saw some 50-thousand donations go uncollected from March to May due to the pandemic. But they also saw new donors turn out — And are hoping they become repeat customers.

Susan Forbes: “We need people to please make this a habit.”

Making a habit of donating life-saving blood — needed now more than ever.

LINKS:

1-800-RED CROSS – Redcross Website

OneBlood Website