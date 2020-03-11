Blood centers remind people to donate amid coronavirus concerns

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Local blood centers are reminding people to give the gift of life despite any concerns regarding Covid-19.

Officials with our area’s blood collecting and supplying organizations hope donating blood won’t be affected by the coronavirus.

School and company blood drives are among the largest sources of blood donors.

That’s why the American Red Cross and the Community Blood Center of The Ozarks are asking residents to keep doing what they’re doing.

Jackie Kennedy, American Red Cross Spokesperson, said, “So what we’re really wanting people to understand is that there’s still that need for blood, there’s still people that have the same medical issues and still have that need for blood.”

Belinda Belk, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said, “Please, if you’re well and healthy, continue to come in and give blood because we need that life giving product coming in at a consistent level to help the patients in our over 40 hospitals that we provide blood for.”

For more information on giving blood for both organizations, follow one of the links below.

www.cbco.org

www.redcrossblood.org