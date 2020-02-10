Block Kids Building Contest encourages participation in STEM among children

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Four state students use their creativity and Legos to design construction projects.

The National Association of Women in Construction and the Pittsburg State School of Construction hosted the 13th annual Block Kids Building Contest at PSU.

First through sixth grade students had one hour to build a construction project with Legos and other items.

This annual event helps kids develop an interest in STEM and construction.

Dennis Audo, Block Kids Building Contest organizer, says, “We give them a set of Legos, some aluminum foil, a string and a rock, and its up to them to create a construction project from there. Whatever they come up with imagination wise.”

Prizes such as hard hats and tool boxes were awarded to students winning first through third place.