Blessings Boutique needing donations for families in need for upcoming winter season

GALENA, Ks. — An organization that provides clothing to families in need is asking for donations this holiday season.

Blessings Boutique in Galena gives free clothes to families throughout the four states. They say the pandemic has made it harder to keep up with the needs of the community because they weren’t able to collect clothing donations for several months. Organizers say clothing donations help working families make ends meet.

People are very grateful. A lot of people just don’t have enough they’re working for. They just need help with shoes and coats for their kids and some extra warm clothes even for themselves. They tell us thank you for doing this because its volunteer run and its a lot of work. Stacey Upton, Coordinator of Blessings Boutique

They will be holding their regular giveaway this Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.

If you would like to donate or pick up clothes go to four-states-home-page for Upton’s contact information.