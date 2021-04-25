Blessing of the Bikes fundraiser for the Sanctified Tribe Motorcycle Ministry on the historic downtown square held Sunday

NEOSHO, Mo. — Dozens of local bikers came out to raise money for a good cause.

The city of Neosho held the Blessing of the Bikes eighth annual fundraiser event for the Sanctified Tribe Motorcycle Ministry on the historic downtown square .

Bikers could come and socialize and get their bikes blessed by a pastor and donate money to the event.

The funds received will go directly to the prison ministry area that include local and state prisons and it will also help the Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4 States.

Paul Richardson Sanctified Tribe Motorcycle Ministry President, says, “It means a lot because a lot of these people come just to visit and fellowship and spend some time and uh

Then us giving the blessing and being able to use this is kind of a ministry arm for our crew. It means a lot.”

They also had vendors, live music, and activities for the public.