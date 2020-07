FILE – In this June 7, 2017 file photo, Blake Shelton performs “Every Time I Hear that Song” at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton recorded a minute-long message that was included in a longer tribute video to the Quaboag Regional Middle/High School students who died in a Nov. 6 car crash in West Brookfield, Mass. Shelton’s brother died in a crash nearly three decades ago.(Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another country legend is following in Garth Brooks’ footsteps with his own virtual concert.

This all-new summer concert features Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Trace Adkins.

It will play at 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S. including our very own 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville and the Tower Drive-in in Oklahoma.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, July 14 at $115 per car.

Drive-in rock out Saturday, July 25.