Black-owned businesses say they feel community support

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local African American restaurant owners say it can be a challenge owning a business, but they feel the love from the community.

Melodee Colbert-Kean, Restaurant Owner, said, “People should realize that Black business, Black history, anything that’s in Black history, that’s American history. You know and they should recognize that.”

Just like recognizing history MEs Place Soul Food Kitchen Co-Owner Melodee Colbert-Kean says people should recognize Black owned businesses.

“Being a small Black business owner here in Joplin is a little bit different because you have to fight to get your name out there, and to get the visibility and that kind of thing.”

Although Colbert-Kean says they have to try harder to get noticed. Restaurant Owner Mickel Clark says the Chamber of Commerce has helped shine light on them.

Mickel Clark, Restaurant Owner, said, “I’ve really seen from anywhere from our local area chambers trying to bring more diversity and culture to the area. I’ve noticed that in my business, I’ve noticed anywhere from Black, white, Mexican, Asian, we just get a wide variety in demographic of people.”

While Mickel says the support from the community has been great, he adds that it's not the color of his skin that makes or breaks his business.

“I think that regardless, I think that every business has its challenges, and I face my fair share of challenges, but I think that the food speaks for itself, I think the the service speaks for itself.”

But before the food or product can make an impact, you have to give it a shot.

“Support small businesses first of all, but yes support some of your Black owned businesses, because sometimes you have it a little bit, a little bit harder than most of your main stream businesses,” said Colbert-Kean.