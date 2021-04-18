Black Lives Matter demonstration at Earp Park in Nevada on Sunday

NEVADA, Mo. — A local student is speaking out against racial injustice.

Nevada High School Senior, Lucas Conner and other activists held a Black Lives Matter demonstration at Earp Park earlier Sunday.

Conner says the event is to remember the lives of Daunte Wright, who was killed by police in Minnesota and Dominique Lucious, who was murdered in Springfield.

Conner says the rally was not held to protest the local police in Nevada, who he says do a “phenomenal” job but to raise awareness of the alarming rate at which Black people are being killed across America.

But Conner says organizing must go beyond simply protesting.

“If we want to get fundamental change, we’ve got to be ready and be working for it,” Conner said. “We can’t just stand out and say it. We’ve got to stand out and say it and then actually do it too.”

Conner says in addition to protesting in Nevada and throughout Missouri, he knocks on doors during election season and lobbies on bills in the area.