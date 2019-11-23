Black Friday already in full swing for local wholesaler

JOPLIN, Mo. — Black Friday is just a week away – but the first round is already over for some businesses, like jewelry wholesaler Erimish.

The planning has been going pretty much since this time last year.

Misha Wilson, Erimish Co-Owner, said, “Last year we were scrambling around because we ran out of product and we’re like oh great we still have a whole day left.”

Something Misha Wilson and Ericka Hamilton don’t want to repeat this year.

“We have a plan in place as soon as Black Friday is over the year before – we try to plan as far ahead as possible.”

They handle millions of bracelets, necklaces, rings and watch bands through their headquarters on the outskirts of Joplin.

Ericka Hamilton, Erimish Co-Owner, said “Probably we’re close to 5,000 boutiques.”

That’s on the wholesale side, where they’re already done with early holiday sales.

“We have a pre-Black Friday at the beginning November for wholesalers. It’s to get them stocked for their Black Friday.”

Then there is the website – direct to customers.

They’re getting ready for that sales rush.

“I’d say five to seven times the normal,” said Wilson.

The company is still young, starting five years ago as one table of bracelets in Coco’s Boutique in Joplin.

Now represented around the country and beyond, Wilson says it’s hard to guess just how many stacked bracelets, watch bands, and earrings will sell in the next week.

“Most of the items that get sold are 5 piece stacks so when you sell 10,000 of those, it’s pretty crazy the amount of bracelets we go through.”

They add there are plenty of specials that will launch on their website on Black Friday, Thanksgiving Day itself and of course Cyber Monday.

https://www.erimish.com/