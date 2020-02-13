Bitter cold temperatures expected overnight

(KSNF/KODE) — Joplin winter weather and winter weather in surrounding communities are simply not letting up just yet.

We are expecting bitter cold temps as we head into the overnight hours. They are expected to plunge into the single digits and teens across the area.

That means wind chill values will be even lower so it is important to not be exposed to these temperatures for too long. Joplin is forecast at a “feels like” of 3°. Pittsburg is forecast at the same wind chill value, while Vinita and Bentonville are forecast around 10°.

VIA: NWS Springfield

This weather could become dangerous if you don’t take the proper precautions. At the first signs of any redness or pain on the skin while outdoors, you should go inside immediately to prevent frostbite.

You should cover all exposed skin.

Dress in lightweight, but warm layers

Limit your time outdoors Friday morning

Thankfully, no snow or any other kind of precipitation is expected. Temperatures will also rebound Friday into the upper-30’s and low-40’s.