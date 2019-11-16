Bison to be included in school meals

MIAMI, Ok. — Modoc nation and Miami public schools have partnered through a farm to school initiative to bring bison to the district.

Modoc nation has earned a $66,000 dollar planning grant to integrate bison into school lunches.

The tribe is looking at is it feasibility and sustainability for the district to add this to its menu.

They hope to start small and then work their way up with increased funding.

As a part of the grant, they have taste tested 25 percent of the district and are educating at least 75 percent of the students on the cultural significance of the meat.

“We were the first tribe in the area to have a bison herd. So that’s one of our symbols its something we really want to connect the spirituality the connection of American Indians to bison,” said Annette Clark with Modoc Nation

After testing sites for middle and elementary students original studies show 93 percent students approve of the bison.

Advisory council meetings will take place next to form a strategic plan to keep the bison sustainable for the district.

Modoc nation will be writing a second grant for implementation of the bison to remain long term.