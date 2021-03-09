Billy Long weighs in on covid relief bill

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Missouri Congressman Billy Long is speaking out against the proposed coronavirus relief bill.

He says he will be voting no on the bill. Congressman Long explains the bill has been in the works for months, but the coronavirus battle has changed. Although, he does agree with the changes the senate made on unemployment relief by lowering the benefits from $400 to $300.

Congressman Billy Long, (R) Mo, said, “When you talk to the business owners they cant find people to go to work now. When you’re paying $400 which is more than they make to stay home. You think they’re going to come into work. We need to get this country back to normalcy get this country back to a normal place.”

Congressman Long calls the bill a “liberal wishlist” and says nine-percent of the bill does not have anything to do with coronavirus relief.