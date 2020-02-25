Bill to reduce marijuana penalties in Kansas fails to pass

TOPEKA, Ks. — A bill in Kansas would reduce felony violations for possession of marijuana charges–but it failed to pass.

Under the bill, anyone convicted two or more times of possession of marijuana or THC could not be charged with more than a misdemeanor.

This would take a felony conviction of 13 months in prison to a misdemeanor of 12 months.

After a vote in a house committee meeting today, the bill failed.

Some lawmakers on the committee expressed their shock at the vote.

Representative J. Russell Jennings, (R) Lakin, said, “A felony conviction is a heavy burden for an offender, around an offense that, in many states now, is not a crime at all. It’s pretty harsh.”

The bill will not be worked on again this year.