Bill to increase reading skills advancing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri legislature is considering a bill that Senator Ed Emery says is designed to help every child become a better reader.

Senate Bill 349 would require each school district in Missouri to have a policy for reading intervention plans for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Emery says about half of Missouri's students are reading below their grade level, and that this bill is designed to help reduce that number. Administrators in the Carthage R-9 school district say the kindergarten through fourth grade age is a critical time in a child's development.

"So many foundational skills are developed during that time, so if students are having difficulty, we have to do interventions right away, and everything that we do is very individualized, based on the individual needs of that student," says assistant superintendent for instruction Kandy Fraizer.

Emery says SB 349 has passed out of committee, and could be placed on the Senate calendar for debate as soon as the end of this week.