Bill sitting on Governor Parson’s desk would require hospitals to provide sexual assault exams whenever needed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill sitting on Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s desk would require hospitals to provide sexual assault exams whenever needed.

Currently, fewer than 30 nurses are certified to perform the exams in the state.

State Senator Jill Schupp says that means some rape victims are turned away from hospitals or have to be driven hours away to get an exam.

A bill she worked on would create a program through which specialists could walk uncertified nurses through sexual assault exams via videoconferencing.

A spokeswoman for the Governor says the bill is still under review.