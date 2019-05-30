Bill proposes background checks for any Missouri school volunteer

MISSOURI - A bill currently before Governor Parson would require background checks for anyone volunteering at a Missouri school.

Currently, background checks are mandatory for employees, but not for volunteers.

House Bill 604 would require school districts to have volunteers vetted before they can be left alone with children. That includes mentors, tutors, coaches, and chaperones who periodically work in schools.

Last year, State Auditor Nicole Galloway urged legislators to make the change after starting an audit on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry.



Galloway says sex offender registration is not always enforced properly on a local level, creating a loophole for offenders. She says this law will help schools further prevent child sexual abuse.