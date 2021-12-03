Bill proposed by Missouri lawmakers would make parts of the Newtonia Battlefield a national park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri and federal lawmakers are hoping to make a local civil war site part of the National Park Service.

Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt — as well as Congressman Billy Long — have launched a bill to add parts of the “Newtonia Battlefield” to the “Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.” if this happens, the Newtonia site could become part of the “National Park System.”

The expansion includes 624 acres — part of which houses the “Ritchey Mansion.” It served as the headquarters and hospital during two major battles in 1862 and 1864. “The Battle of Newtonia” in 1864 was the last major engagement of the Civil War in Missouri.