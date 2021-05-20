Bill aims at protecting Missouri lottery winners

MISSOURI (KODE) – Missouri lottery winners can stay out of the limelight if the governor signs a bill approved by state lawmakers.

House Bill 402 bans the release of a winner’s identity unless they first give their permission.

Right now, those names are automatically made public.

The bill’s supporters say they want a change in order to protect winners from harassment or threats.

Missouri Lottery officials say the publicity is key to boosting ticket sales and assures residents the process is open and transparent.

According to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, most states require public release of a winner’s name.