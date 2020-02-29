FAIRLAND, Ok. — A bill advances in the Oklahoma Senate Education Committee addressing emergency teacher certifications.

A local teacher shared her thoughts on the issue.

Mary Dushane, Fairland Public Schools Teacher, said, “Because our profession is not necessarily respected we don’t have alot of people going into the teaching field like their used to be.”

Fairland Public Schools Teacher Mary Dushane says emergency teacher certifications is a hot topic in Oklahoma education.

“That makes it very hard for school districts especially large ones to find teacers.here at Fairalnd we have 4 that our on an emergency certification.”

Senate Bill 1115 recently advanced and if passed would allow teachers who are not fully accredited to work beyond the 2 years currently required.

“I know as a teacher that’s beneficial to the teacher teaching is not easy it’s not a yeah sure we get off at 3:30 everyday but we have lesson plans and we have families.

If they couldn’t pass their certifications, they then would be referred for emergency certification renewal.

And would recieve a contract extension from their school district.

“So to allow that extra time to study for that test and make sure you have everything down is a good thing.”

Dushane says she sees benefits to the bill including helping them retain staff.

However, she says she sees how some may not be in favor.

“When somebody goes specifically to college to teach. They have teacher programs that specifically help them to write lesson plans and help them to do classroom management to where someone with a bachelor degree may not have that.”