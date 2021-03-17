Bikes still in short supply due to covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — If your Spring purchasing plans include a new bike, you may have to put that on hold for a few months.

New bicycles are among a host of items that are in short supply right now. As you might guess, the global pandemic has a lot to do with that. The owner of Blue’s Bike Company says supply chain problems and plant closures aren’t the only factors leading to the shortage. A jump in the popularity of biking during the pandemic is also a contributor.

Mark Cox, Owner, Blue’s Bike Company, said, “And the Covid experience as I’m going to call it, it allowed a lot of folks to get out in smaller groups and find little hobbies that gave them a way to exercise outside and cycling was one of the biggest ones that happened.”

Mark Cox says he noticed a shortage of new bikes starting around a year ago, and manufacturers are trying to catch up with the demand. Cox says if you’re anxious to pick up the activity right away and you don’t already have a bike, you might consider purchasing a used bike.