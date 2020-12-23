Bikes for Tykes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business is lending a hand to help provide a better Christmas for some local children.

Hideout Harley-Davidson delivered 55 bicycles to Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri earlier Tuesday. They started a donation drive last month to help collect the bikes in time for Christmas. Organizers hope this will provide a little assistance for families in need this holiday season.

Jordan Gregory, Marketing, Advertising and Events Admin for Hideout, said, “With everything that happened this year, this is something that we just decided we really wanted to do, especially to keep it local, especially for a lot of the kids that just…we don’t know what kind of Christmas they’re going to have because of the year. So, it really means a lot for us to be able to do this.”

Hideout Harley Davidson says they will start collecting bicycles for next Christmas, beginning in January. They will accept monetary contributions, as well as new or gently used bikes. You can drop off those donations at their location at 5104 South Main Street in Joplin.