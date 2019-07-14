Bikes Blues & Bloom

Wyandotte, Okla.

Local veterans in need are getting access to resources through one local non profit organization.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association put on its annual Bikes Blues and Bloom event.

Funds collected helps vets pay their house hold bills.

As well as go towards veteran care facilities to help them get treatment services.

The poker run held today was an interactive way for everyone to get involved.

An auction was also put on and a showtime event.

” We know sometimes the system trys to work but sometimes it doesn’t. So a lot of times vets don’t like to talk to anybody but other vets. They’ll clam up and they won’t say anything to you. But if you get another vet brother on brother. We can talk comrade on comrade and they can kind of open up on you.” said Michael Juris, Commander of the Combat Vets Foreign 4-9

Bikes Blues and Bloom typically raises about 15 to 20 thousand dollars during the event.

If you are a veteran and in need of assistance you can reach the combat vet organization at 417-358-4943.