Bikers who are part of the “Trans Am Bike Race” are passing through Southeast Kansas

SOUTHEAST, KS – Southeast Kansas authorities are asking people to be aware of cross country cyclists over the coming weeks.

They’re taking part in the annual “Trans Am Bike Race,” a nationwide competition where cyclists race across the “Trans-America” bike trail. It starts in Oregon and ends in Virginia.

Parts of Southeast Kansas will see plenty of riders.

“Be patient, if you got to wait for a little bit, be patient, to get the proper clearance, give them three feet and we want to avoid any collisions with the bicyclists.” Says Danny Smith, Crawford County Sheriff.

The race began on June 6th.

Right now, an Oregon man is leading, having biked more than 2,600mi.

If you’d like to keep track of the racers, click here.