Bikers in Southwest Missouri having a fundraiser to help buy presents for kids

PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri Nonprofit Organization is making the holidays a little brighter for children.

Bikers Making a Difference is getting ready for its bowling fundraiser next Sunday, to buy Christmas presents for kids.

They are hosting the event to help families that are working hard to make ends meet.

Jason Helmer, Founder of Prodigal Son Motorcycle Ministry, says, “There are parents who work as hard as they can and there’s just not enough money at the end of the month. They pay their bills and they do good and they’re great parents and there’s just not enough money left over for Christmas. Other parents are too busy chasing their habits and addictions to provide for their kids. Its always the children that end up getting the short end of the stick.”

The organization will go shopping with the children before Christmas.

The bowling fundraiser will be held at the Pineville bowling center on Sunday, December 13.

Bowling starts at 11 A.M. and 1 P.M, and it costs $20 per person to bowl and you must have teams of six.