Bike Reserve now open in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — The High Ground Bike Preserve is officially open to riders in Neosho.

The park hosted a grand opening today to welcome bikers of all ages.

The new addition to the community has been under development since last year and now phase one is finally complete.

When combined with existing trails at the park, the preserve has more than 8 miles of trails, a 5-mile single track that winds through nearby forest areas, a 1 mile loop called the low ground trail, a skills loop and a bicycle playground.

Organizers say the park is bringing people from outside the community to the area.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director, says, “The beauty of Morse Park and where these bicycle trails are located, we’re only two blocks from Downtown Neosho. So hopefully it’ll have a positive economic impact on Downtown Neosho with the restaurants, the microbreweries, and that type of thing that are here. It’s pretty exciting, this is just pretty exciting, as you can see from the crowd that was here this morning, there’s a lot of interest.”

Dalbom says phase two of the project includes adding another 5 miles of mountain bike trails, a skills loop, and a valley loop.